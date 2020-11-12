Ronald J. Rejzer, M.D., 67, loving father, grandfather, brother and retired physician, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2020 while on vacation in Kyle, Texas.
Ron epitomized a life well-lived and will be deeply missed by his family, many dear friends and Colleagues.
He was born in Union City, Pa. the youngest son of the late John and Mary Malyuk Rejzer. He graduated from Union City Area High School in 1971, were he excelled in sports and academics and earned titles of team captain and Student Council President. Ron's natural leadership skills served him in many endeavors and led him to a successful career in medicine.
Ron graduated from Hahnemann Medical School in Philadelphia in 1980 and launched a career in Emergency Medicine following residency training through the Medical College of Virginia. He practiced in various Emergency Departments in the Tidewater, Va. area for over 18 years while serving as President of the Peninsula Emergency Physicians, Inc. During the following 15 years, Ron held several Physician Executive leadership roles and served as Chief Medical Officers for numerous healthcare organizations nationwide.
In 1913, Ron joined the administrative team of Parkland Health in Dallas, Texas as a Senior Vice President and Chief Physician Advisor. He became a nationally recognized speaker, sharing his expertise in Physician advisor roles and utilization management.
Ron was an avid fisherman, boater and hunter and was adamant about passing along these skills to his children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. His teaching will always be remembered as detailed, precise and only slightly long winded. He was a master teacher, analysis and confidant on matters ranging far and wide, including speech writing, job interviews, real estate purchases, family health concerns, home re[airs and fine wines. He was a true renaissance man who will be missed by all who came to know him and rely on his wisdom delivered with undeniable charm and wit.
Ron will always be remembered for coordinating countless family adventures and active travel itineraries. Many memories were made sailing with his family in the Caribbean, snow skiing in Colorado, horseback riding in Montana, deep sea diving in Bonaire and fishing wherever there was a body of water. His pursuit of new adventures was easily balanced with the solitude of many happy hours on the docks of Lake Gaston, poolside with his family in Florida, on a fishing boat with his son, or wherever there was a sunset to enjoy with a friend over a tall tale. His character, humor, analytic feedback, and caring insight will live long in all our minds.
Ron retired in 2018 back to his hometown and enjoyed a bucolic lifestyle in a log cabin surrounded by woods, trails, deer and the occasional bear. Never idol, Ron developed an intricate system of wooded trails and deer stands along with his brother, brother-in-law and nephew for the pure enjoyment of being immersed in the outdoors. He took pleasure in returning to his roots and benefited greatly from his sister's fine cooking and brother's companionship during this time. Treasured memories of family gatherings at the "Hidden Trails Lodge" will remain in the hearts and minds of family and friends forever.
Ron is survived by his former wife, Julie and their children; daughter Kaitlyn Harker and her husband Patrick and their children, Kai and Kipton; daughter Courtney Rejzer and her fiancé EJ Campbell; and son Carson Rejzer and his girlfriend Charley. Also left to cherish his memory are his siblings: brother Eugene Rejzer and his wife Barbara, sister Marlene Zielinski and her husband Joseph and sister Rita Lustig and her husband Harry and numerous nieces, nephew and cousins. Ron will be missed by his loving partner, Joan Ross, in addition to many special lifelong friends and neighbors.
Due to the COVID 19, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Friends may call at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 North Main Street, Union City, on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Ferrick officiating.
Burial will be at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Union City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the S.O.N.S. (Save Our Native Species) of Lake Erie Fishing Club, PO Box 3605, Erie, PA 16508.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.