Ronald "Jay" J. Spacht, Sr., age 82, of South Ripley, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born on December 22, 1937, in Mina Township, N.Y., the son of the late Joseph and Dora (Enlich) Spacht.
Jay graduated Sherman Central High School in 1958 and served in the United States Army and Army Reserves in transportation. He was formerly employed by Electric Materials "TEMCO" as a grinder for 36 years. Jay was a member of the North East American Legion Post 105, Family Camper and RV Club, and the Star Gazer Club. He was also one of the last original members of the South Ripley Fire Department, which he proudly served for 40 years. Jay enjoyed camping with his family, building birdhouses, and driving around on his tractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Edward Joseph Spacht; and a sister, Sara "Sally" L. Smith.
Jay is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elma (Sewell) Spacht,, whom he married on September 15, 1962; son, Ronald J. Spacht, Jr. (Pam) and grandson, Ryan of Landisburg, Pa. and Robert "Bob" Spacht (Jamie) and grandson, Jonathan, of Sherman, N.Y.; a brother, William Spacht of South Ripley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private funeral services are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private interment will be at St. Gregory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Ripley Fire Department, 10268 NE Sherman Road, Ripley, NY 14775.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 17, 2020