Ronald J. Uglow, Sr., age 87, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, at Ball Pavilion, in the company of his family, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie, on March 1, 1933, son of the late Charles, Sr. and Lavina Lang Uglow.
Ron was a 1951 graduate of the former East High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served his country honorably during the Korean War. Ron was a graduate of the former GE apprentice course and was employed for over 30 years by the Smith Meter Co. He retired as superintendent of manufacturing.
Ron was a well-respected and active member of the Harborcreek community, generously giving of his time and talent to many local organizations throughout his lifetime. He was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church. Ron was also a longtime member of the Fairfield Volunteer Hose Co., where he had previously served as Assistant Fire Chief. In addition, he was a member and past president of the Harborcreek Sports Boosters. Beyond his passion for the Harborcreek community, Ron was an active member of the following organizations in the greater Erie area: East Erie Moose Lodge, Lawrence Park Athletic Club, V.F.W., American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571, Times Old Newsies and S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie. He was also a member of the Tyrian-Commonwealth Lodge #362 F. & A.M.
An avid outdoorsman his whole life through, Ron was happiest when either hunting or fishing with his sons and close friends. He also enjoyed playing cards. While a friend and mentor to many over the span of his 87 years, Ron will be lovingly remembered as a true family man who was a devoted husband, a nurturing father and a loving grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Eleanore M. (Bitzer) Uglow, who passed away on September 11, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers: Charles, Jr., James and Robert and one grandson, Ben Blakeslee.
Survivors include his three sons: Ron Uglow, Jr. (Jackie) of Minneapolis, Minn., Tim Uglow (Paula) of Meadville and Dave Uglow (Selina) of North East; four sisters-in-law: Ann Louise Bitzer of Erie, Joyce Uglow of North East, Janet Uglow of California and Jean Uglow of New York; nine grandchildren: R.J. (Anna), Scott, Heidi, Michael (Kodijo), Bryan, Sarah, Chris (Kelly), Ashlynn and Dakota; four great-grandchildren: Tobias, Lennox, Eli and Beau; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The Uglow family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the loving and compassionate care of Ron by the staffs of Corry Manor and Ball Pavilion
Due to the current mandates regulating public gatherings, a Memorial Service to honor the life of Ron is being planned for a later date. An updated service schedule will be available at www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com as details become finalized. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield Hose Co. VFD, 4896 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511, or S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, P.O. Box 3605, Erie, PA 16508. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020