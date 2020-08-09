Ronald J. Uglow, Sr., age 87, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, at Ball Pavilion, in the company of his family, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie, on March 1, 1933, son of the late Charles, Sr. and Lavina Lang Uglow.
Ron was a 1951 graduate of the former East High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served his country honorably during the Korean War. Ron was a graduate of the former GE apprentice course and was employed for over 30 years by the Smith Meter Co. He retired as superintendent of manufacturing.
Ron was a well-respected and active member of the Harborcreek community, generously giving of his time and talent to many local organizations throughout his lifetime. He was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church. Ron was also a longtime member of the Fairfield Volunteer Hose Co., where he had previously served as Assistant Fire Chief. In addition, he was a member and past president of the Harborcreek Sports Boosters. Beyond his passion for the Harborcreek community, Ron was an active member of the following organizations in the greater Erie area: East Erie Moose Lodge, Lawrence Park Athletic Club, V.F.W., American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571, Times Old Newsies and S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie. He was also a member of the Tyrian-Commonwealth Lodge #362 F. & A.M.
An avid outdoorsman his whole life through, Ron was happiest when either hunting or fishing with his sons and close friends. He also enjoyed playing cards. While a friend and mentor to many over the span of his 87 years, Ron will be lovingly remembered as a true family man who was a devoted husband, a nurturing father and a loving grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Eleanore M. (Bitzer) Uglow, who passed away on September 11, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers: Charles, Jr., James and Robert and one grandson, Ben Blakeslee.
Survivors include his three sons: Ron Uglow, Jr. (Jackie) of Minneapolis, Minn., Tim Uglow (Paula) of Meadville and Dave Uglow (Selina) of North East; four sisters-in-law: Ann Louise Bitzer of Erie, Joyce Uglow of North East, Janet Uglow of California and Jean Uglow of New York; nine grandchildren: R.J. (Anna), Scott, Heidi, Michael (Kodijo), Bryan, Sarah, Chris (Kelly), Ashlynn and Dakota; four great-grandchildren: Tobias, Lennox, Eli and Beau; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The Uglow family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the loving and compassionate care of Ron by the staffs of Corry Manor and Ball Pavilion
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Friday, August 14th at 6 p.m. to be conducted by the Rev. Jean Kuebler, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church. Following the service, full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571 Honor Guard. The Tyrian-Commonwealth Lodge #362 F. & A. M. will conduct a Masonic Funeral Service at the funeral home on Friday at 5:45 p.m. In order to protect the health of the family and friends, all CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, including the use of face masks and appropriate social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield Hose Co. VFD, 4896 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511 or S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, PO Box 3605, Erie, PA 16508.
