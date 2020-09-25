Ronald J. Wasielewski, 81, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, Pa., on December 5, 1938, to the late Bert and Lucille (Wisinski) Wasielewski.
He was the beloved husband for 57 years to Susan (Phillips) Wasielewski, loving father to sons William and his wife, AnnMarie (Kerner) of Franklin Park, Pa. and Paul and his wife, Sandra (Palombizio) of Gibsonia, Pa., devoted grandfather to Brynn, Julia, and Nicholas, brother of the late Leonard Wallen and his wife, Jean, brother-in-law to Remle (Phillips) Walczak and her husband, James, and is also survived by nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.
Ron graduated from St. Stanislaus, Cathedral Prep, and Gannon University. He was a member of the Army Reserves for over 30 years where he achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4th Class. Ron worked at Gannon University, the Lake Shore Visitor, and concluded his career as a feature writer for the Erie Times-News.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Luke Church, 421 East 38th Street, on Saturday, September 26th at 11:00 a.m. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, inurnment will be private at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mary, Seat of Wisdom, Chapel Renovation Fund, 109 University Square, Erie, PA 16541, or Erie City Mission/New Life Center, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512.
