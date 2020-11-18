Ronald J. Wintemute, 76, of Girard, died Friday, November 13, 2020 during a flash flood event at the Hiddenite Family Campground, in Hiddenite, N.C.
He was born in Fairview on November 6, 1944 a son of the late John and Mary (English) Borsukoff.
Ron graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1964. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as America was involved in the Vietnam Conflict. There he served aboard the U.S.S. Blandy (DD-943), a Sherman Class Destroyer; as well as the U.S.S. Valdez (Knox-Class Frigate) and had one year and nine months of sea service. Upon his honorable discharge, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Ron remained in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 30 years where he reached the rank of HT1.
Following Ron's service in the Navy, he returned home and was a self-employed truck driver for many years. Most recently he had been employed by Dunlap Trucking Inc. in Erie and retired from there.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister as a child, Denise and Joann Sonoski; brothers, Howard and Robert Wintemute.
Ron will be greatly missed by his family, which include two daughters, Michelle E. Kazimierowski (Kazimier) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Christine M. Smith (Dana) of Concord, N.C.; a sister, Joyce Youngs (David) of East Springfield, Pa.; a brother, John Borsukoff of Girard and six grandchildren. Dustin J. Kazimierowski, Kazimier T. Kazimierowski, Nicholas R. Kazimierowski (Kay); three great-grandsons, Joseph M. Kazimierowski, Cameron J. Smith and Carson M. Smith, also several nieces and nephews.
He was a 55 year member of the A.F. Dobler Hose Co., in Girard, where he held the offices of Lieutenant, Safety Officer and Trustee; he was also a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494, the Springfield VFW Post #4965 and the Disabled American Veterans Association.
Friends may call on Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard and are invited to attend services there on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Burial with full military and firefighter's honors will be in the Girard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the A.F. Dobler Hose Co., 37 Walnut St., Girard, PA 16417.
