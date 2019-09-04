Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Ronald Joseph Bolash


1931 - 2019
Ronald Joseph Bolash Obituary
Ronald Joseph Bolash, died at the age of 87, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1931, son of the late Joseph and Mary Bolash.

Ron deplored laziness and was always sincerely forthright. He worked two factory jobs in his younger years to support his loving wife and six daughters. After a debilitating back injury removed Ron from factory life, he focused on studies and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree from Mercyhurst University in 1977. Ron then worked as a teacher for over 30 years, and retired from the Erie Public School System. Ron enjoyed giving much of his spare time and effort to the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie and the Gem City Outdoorsmen Club. Ron was devoted to the church and enjoyed retreats at the Abbey of the Genesee. He was a member of St. Andrew R.C. Church.

Ron is survived by daughters, Penny Decker (Richard), Gail Roth (Brian), and Darcie Teribery (Guy); siblings, Mary Ann Mack, Peggy Austin, and Joseph Bolash (Annie); 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Rosemary Bolash; their daughters, Cindy Courteau, Heidi Costa, and Bonnie Ferringer; grandchildren, Kristi Courteau and Geoffrey Ferringer; and sisters, Rosalie Black and Shirlee Biancosino.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Friday, from noon until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2 p.m., conducted by Msgr. Dan Arnold. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

"Let 'em know I'm dead and gone, good-bye!"

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 4, 2019
