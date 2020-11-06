Ronald L. Bell, 77, of Union City passed from this life into eternity Monday, November 2, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Medical Center after a two-year struggle with the effects of multiple strokes, dementia and COPD.
Ron was born August 21, 1943 in Corry, Pa., to Allison G and Lena Kauffman Bell. He lived in the Union City area all of his life and was known for his farming abilities and his work ethic. No matter how much work there was to be done, Ron was quick to tell anyone within earshot that Sunday was the "day of rest" and he stood by that. Ron also had plenty to say about "slackers" and sluggards!" He enjoyed buying and selling and had a machinery sales business along side the farm. Eventually he began a small auto business; Bell's Auto Sales, and was often heard to say, "You've got to always be buying and selling!" Ron also took great pleasure in the outdoors, in hunting, in going to farm auctions and spending time visiting and working with neighbors.
On November 7, 1970 Ron married Susan Boleratz, taking her home to the family dairy farm, which they bought from his parents in 1971 and continued to work together and raise their family there. In 2005 they sold the farm and moved to build their retirement home where Susan continues to reside.
Son, Aaron Bell, Corry, Pa.; daughter Joanne Burkett, husband Tom, and grand daughters Riley, Addison and Kaelyn Burkett, Strongsville, Ohio; and daughter Katie Bell, Taunton, Mass all survive. Also surviving are brothers, Reuben Bell and Sam Bell; sister Mary Coblentz, and many nieces, nephews and several very close friends.
Ron was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Reba Dickinson and his brother, Allison K. Bell.
Ron was a longtime member, faithful attender and supporter of Valley View Mennonite Church, Spartansburg, Pa. where services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020. There will be visiting time from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:30 which will be conducted by Pastor Lucas Johnson. Interment will be at the Valley View Church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley View Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 216, Spartansburg, PA 16434. or to a charity of your choice
