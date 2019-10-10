Home

Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
327 East 23rd Street
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church,
327 East 23rd Street
Ronald L. Curry


1963 - 2019
Ronald L. Curry, 56, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on May 31, 1963, in Erie, Pa., the youngest son of the late Elder Charles L. Curry and Dicie M. Grayson Curry-Folks.

Ronald was a faithful member of the Morning Star Baptist Church. He served as a Trustee, on the Senior Usher Board, and was a member of the Nurses Guild / Emergency Response Team.

Ronald attended McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio. He was previously employed at the Elephant Bar, Erie Mallable Iron and had an early retirement from Erie Water Works. He was a Sellow Craft Mason of Bay City Lodge # 68 Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Edgar L. Curry and Barbara E. Curry-Ross.

Ronald is survived by his four children, Ronald L. Curry Jr. (Kikki) of Indianapolis, Ind., Shekirah and Carmen Curry of Erie, and Jasmine Curry of Jackson, Miss.; his three sisters, C. Inez Curry-Mendenhall of Erie, Pa., and Marion C. Curry-Gayle (Elman) and Lydia M. Curry-Evans (Earnest) of Millcreek; seven grandchildren, Karizma, Emajin, Bellarose, Ja'zire, JiRon, Ayden, and Jayden; one aunt, Jean E. Curry-Brown of Dayton, Ohio; his loving caregiver/ significant other, Alison Curry-Davis; his best friend whom he called his brother, Charles Carson; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives, church family and friends.

Friends are invited to call on the family at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 East 23rd Street, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m., with Reverend Duane F. Hunter eulogizing. Interment will be at Wintergreen Gorge. Arrangements are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Memorials may be made to the benevolent fund of the Morning Star Baptist Church or to the Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019
