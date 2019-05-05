Ronald L. Forsman, age 89, of Fairview, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home. Ron was born on June 14, 1929, the son of the late Leo "Chic" Forsman and Hazel Karhu.



Upon graduation from Strong Vincent High School, Ron immediately enlisted in the Navy, serving with the 103rd Construction Battalion on Guam, Kwajalein, and Pearl Harbor. After he was discharged, he worked in the construction industry, starting with Milano Construction in the early 1950s. He was the principal owner of the F.W. Korn Construction Co. and later worked primarily as a crane operator with Southern Tier Erectors, retiring in 1989 after working for Carrara Steel Erectors for many years.



Traveling around the Erie area, he would often point to different buildings or sites and say, "I graded this" or "I dug the hole for that" or "I set the steel for that building." He had a great love of the lake and bay, enjoyed fishing, and always seemed to have a few boats (and even more projects) for his entire life.



His wife of 53 years, Marilyn, preceded him in death in 2006.



Ron is survived by two sons: David Forsman and his wife Bobbi of Punta Gorda, Florida, and their three children: Jill Fox (Chris), Brian (Mischell), and Aaron (Bethany), and Todd Forsman and his wife Nancy of Palm Desert, California; and a sister, Virginia Andersen of Harborcreek, Pa.. He also had four great-grandchildren: Luke, Drew, Kate and Bennett.



