Ronald L. "Ron" Ulrich, 76, of McKean (and formerly of Erie), passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after a brief illness.
Ron was a sweet, gentle soul born on September 20, 1944 in Erie, the son of the late Wilbur M. and Marian A. Meyer Ulrich.
He was a 1962 graduate of Academy High School. Ron attended Gannon University then went on to earn an associate degree from the Erie Business Center in computer programming. He worked at Continental Rubber Works, Crescent Tool, and then retired after 36 years from Zurn Industries.
Ron was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed cooking for and spending time with his family, reading, woodworking for their craft business, family camping trips, attending his children's sporting events, and photography.
Ron will be sadly missed by the family he loved so very much. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Himes Ulrich; his four children, Christopher (Dawn) Ulrich of Chardon, Ohio, Stephen Ulrich of Erie, Brian (Stefanie) Ulrich of Fairview, and Jennifer (Joseph Green) Ulrich of McKean; his three grandchildren, Gabrielle Green, Evianna and Grayson Ulrich; and his furry companion, Lexee. He is also survived by his brother and best friend, Robert (Patricia DiLorenzo) Ulrich of Chapin, S.C., a sister-in-law, Ann Marie Ulrich of Harborcreek; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas W. Ulrich; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Ulrich; his father-in-law, Leroy Himes; and his mother-in-law, Olive Himes.
The Ulrich family wishes to thank Dr. Shakoor and the nursing staff at UPMC Hamot for their compassionate care.
A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate the life of Ron will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions go to the American Cancer Society
of Erie, NWPA Erie Humane Society, or Parkinson Foundation of Western PA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton, Quinn, Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.
.