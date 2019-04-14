Home

Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
West 2nd Street
Waterford, PA
View Map
Ronald Lyle McCall, age 85, lifelong resident of Waterford, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Edinboro Manor after a long illness. Born in Belle Valley on November 4, 1933, he was one of five children of the late Wallace and Dorothy Davis McCall. He married Amber Owens on August 22, 1953 who preceded him in death on July 7, 2014.

A loving husband and a great father and grandfather ("Poppy"); honest and hardworking with a good sense of humor — this is how Ron will be remembered by his family. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, square dancing, golfing, woodworking, and spending time with his family. In high school he was a standout athlete in basketball and football, and he was nicknamed the "fleet-footed flash." Following high school, Ron served in the U.S. Army.

Ron retired in 1998 as a salesman at Humes after more than ten years of service. He was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church and was involved in various committees, projects, and mission trips.

Surviving family members include: four children, Dawn Casey and husband, John of Poland, Ohio, April White and husband, Gary of Waterford, Julie See and husband, Ed of Titusville, and Jay McCall and wife, Heather of Summit Township; eight grandchildren, Jillian (Taylor Lovejoy), Katie (Jason Dibell), Amber, Andrew (Staci), Abby (Todd Dingle), Katelyn, Joshua, and Julia; two great grandchildren, Harley and Teresa; two siblings, Twila Hare of Corona Del Mar, CA and Michael McCall (Linda) of Waterford, sister-in-law June McCall of Waterford; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron also had two brothers who preceded him in death, Wallace Jr. and Marshall.

Visiting hours will be at Van Matre Funeral Home, 105 Walnut Street, Waterford on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will take place at Asbury United Methodist Church, West 2nd Street, Waterford on Friday, April 19 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Gary Donaldson officiating. Burial will follow at Waterford Cemetery.

The McCall family would like to express thanks to the caregivers at Edinboro Manor for their loving care, and to family and friends for all their support during this difficult journey.

Memorial gifts may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019
