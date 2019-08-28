|
Ronald M. Miller, age 85, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 26, 2019, surrounded by family, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Evergreen Park, Ill., on February 4, 1934, the son of the late Warren G. and Helene Schneider Miller.
He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from Drake University, and received his Master's Degree from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.
He was a registered pharmacist and worked at various hospitals, including the University of Chicago Clinics Administration, Mount Sinai Medical Center in Chicago, and Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
He was a member of St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church and St. Luke's Knights of Columbus, where he reached the Fourth Degree. He was past president of Bayview Toastmasters and a member of Toastmasters International and the Kearsarge Rotary. Additionally, he was an Associate of Sisters of St. Joseph, active in the Erie Cursillo movement, a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America for over 15 years and a diplomat of the American College of Health Care Executives. He was a volunteer at the Caring Place, Diocese Pre Cana team and Habitat for Humanity, where he also served on the board. He enjoyed gardening, camping, cooking and bridge. His smile and upbeat personality always lit up a room.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Miller, a daughter-in-law, Lynn Miller, a sister-in-law, Diana Miller, a brother-in-law, William Larkin and a special aunt, Annette Schneider.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dolores C. Miller, a son, James Miller of Chicago, a daughter, Annette Lewis and her husband Carl of Girard, a granddaughter, Allison Cocke, a brother, Richard Miller, and two sisters, Maryanne Zink and her husband Robert and Nancy Larkin.
Friends may call at Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, on Thursday, August 29th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and may attend a prayer service at the funeral home on Friday, August 30th at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke' s Roman Catholic Church, 421 East 38th Street, at 10 a.m.
Additional calling hours and service will be held in the Chicago area next week, at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Chicago, with military honors.
Memorials may be made to Greater Erie Area Habitat for Humanity, 4922 Pittsburgh Avenue, Erie, PA 16509, the Caring Place, 510 Cranberry Street, Erie, PA 16507, or the Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 28, 2019