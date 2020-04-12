|
Ronald N. "Ronnie" Sitter, age 82, of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, April 5th, 2020, at Bickford of Presque Isle Bay, due to complications to Alzheimer's disease. Born in Erie, on March 4th, 1938 he was a son of the late Julius F. and Dorothy B. (Lichtinger) Sitter.
Ronnie attended Sacred Heart School and was an altar server at Sacred Heart Church. He grew up working with his father and brothers at Sitter Trucking Company. He worked there for over 50 years eventually becoming the owner until his retirement in 2011. During that time, at the end of a long day of work he was a familiar face at Eduardo's Tavern.
He had a love for the outdoors which included hunting and fishing. Weekends at camp were a normal occurrence for many years and before that he and his wife, Ann, spent a lot of time at Camper's Hill Campgrounds.
Ronnie was always the first person to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church and belonged to the Knights of St. John and the East Erie Turners. He enjoyed golf with his many friends. Ronnie also enjoyed putting together parties especially for the Super Bowl. He loved trips to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and more recently the Erie Casinos.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, James Sitter, Thomas Sitter, and Gilbert Sitter; and a sister, Mary Ann Straub.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife 61 years, Ann Marie (Riazzi) Sitter; a sister-in-law, Jeannette Sitter; an aunt, Delores Tome, husband Dick; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial mass and celebration of life for Ronnie will be held at a later date.
Ann Marie would like to thank all the staff, aides, and nurses at VNA Hospice and Bickford of Presque Isle Bay (formerly Sunrise Assisted Living) for the wonderful care and love that they gave Ronnie.
Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels, 5439 West Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505, the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, c/o Emmaus Ministries, 345 East 9th St., Erie, PA 16503, or the , 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
