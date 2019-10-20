|
Ronald Paul DeWalt, age 87, of Erie, joined his beloved wife Adelle and daughter Janet, following a courageous battle with Prostatic cancer, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He resided at the Regency at South Shore since 2015, and formerly on Lincoln Avenue.
He was born September 2, 1932 in Marion, Indiana, to the late Paul and Wilma DeWalt. He graduated from Marion High School in 1950.
In 1954, he received his Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering (B.S.E.E.) from Purdue University. He also completed his Masters Degree (M.E.E.S) at Penn State Behrend in 1972.
He met the love of his life, Adelle Andrews, in grade school and they were married in 1955, for 57 years before her death in 2013.
Ron served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the USS Toledo from 1954-1957. He retired in 1980 as Commander of the Naval Reserve Division 413M.
After moving to Erie in 1958, he started a career at Penelec. He retired in 1989 after 31 years of service as Manager of Division Engineering. He taught for a few years on the adjunct faculty at Gannon University at the former Russell Hall. He was a member of I.E.E.E. and once served as Chairman. He was awarded the I.E.E.E. Engineer of the Year in 1975, and the I.E.E.E. Millennium Award in 2000. Ron was also a registered Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Ron was a past membership chairman of the Presque Isle Marina Association, and could often be seen sailing The Windborne with many friends and family. In addition, he enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing his saxophone, canoeing, reading, and was a lifelong member of the YMCA.
He also earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1948, Troop 9, in Marion, Ind.; he was very proud of his great grandchildren Zachary and connor Greco, and their involvement in the Scouting program.
Survivors include three sons: Paul (MaryAnn) DeWalt of Colorado Springs, Colorado, James (Fiancee Lisa Fenner) DeWalt of Erie, and John (Lisa) DeWalt of Erie; grandchildren: Amanda (Jeff) Greco, McKean Pa.; Pt. Daniel DeWalt, U.S. Navy, Aerographers Mate Second Class, Petty Officer USN, Norfolk, Va.; Ian DeWalt, Williamsburg, Va.; Aaron DeWalt of Erie; sisters-in-law Barbara Foust of Marion, Ind., and Jean DeWalt of Charlotte, Mich.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by daughter Janet L. in 1980 and his brother Ivan DeWalt.
Per Ron's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street.
Ron and his family wish to thank the Regency Staff, numerous friends, and Aseracare Hospice for their love and support. He lived life to the fullest, and now is at eternal peace. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16.
Memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 73 in McKean Twp., mail to Amanda DeWalt-Greco, 9900 Shadduck Rd., McKean, PA 16426.
