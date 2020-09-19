Ronald R. "Ron" Newhart, 78, of Conneaut, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center. He was born September 13, 1942, in Conneaut.
Ron graduated from Austinburg High School in 1961 and received his degree at the Tool and Die Institute of Chicago. He was a tool and die/mold maker working for various tool shops in the Erie area before opening the family business Lightning Mold & Machine, Inc. in 1991.
He was a member of Gateway Church in Austinburg, and was a Patriot and devout Christian. Ron loved Lake Erie and was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting deer and especially duck hunting. He taught many people how to hunt ducks.
Ron was a faithful husband and father, nothing was more important than being with his family.
Survivors include his wife Loretta "Lori" (Greene) Newhart of 57 years; his sons Ronald G. Newhart, Eric (Donna) Newhart, Mitchell (Cheryl) Newhart, and Jared (fiancé Lisa Thompson) Newhart, all of Conneaut; his grandchildren Erica, Joshua (Bobbye Leigh,) Kylie, Kaden, and Kolten; great-grandchildren Brendan, Mychel, and Cole; sisters Toni Ellefsen of Saybrook, Doris (Tim) Lenart of Geneva, and Donna (Frank) Bilicic of Staford, Ariz.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and distant relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dencil and Betty (Bell) Newhart; his 6 year old daughter Amber Newhart in 1986; three nephews; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Walter and Ardis Greene.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Gateway Church, 2300 Austinburg Rd., Ashtabula, Ohio. Burial will follow in Austin Cemetery, Austinburg, Ohio.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, which is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Gateway Church or to Ducks Unlimited, envelopes will be available at the funeral home and also at the church.
Sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.