1/
Ronald R. "Ron" Newhart
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald R. "Ron" Newhart, 78, of Conneaut, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center. He was born September 13, 1942, in Conneaut.

Ron graduated from Austinburg High School in 1961 and received his degree at the Tool and Die Institute of Chicago. He was a tool and die/mold maker working for various tool shops in the Erie area before opening the family business Lightning Mold & Machine, Inc. in 1991.

He was a member of Gateway Church in Austinburg, and was a Patriot and devout Christian. Ron loved Lake Erie and was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting deer and especially duck hunting. He taught many people how to hunt ducks.

Ron was a faithful husband and father, nothing was more important than being with his family.

Survivors include his wife Loretta "Lori" (Greene) Newhart of 57 years; his sons Ronald G. Newhart, Eric (Donna) Newhart, Mitchell (Cheryl) Newhart, and Jared (fiancé Lisa Thompson) Newhart, all of Conneaut; his grandchildren Erica, Joshua (Bobbye Leigh,) Kylie, Kaden, and Kolten; great-grandchildren Brendan, Mychel, and Cole; sisters Toni Ellefsen of Saybrook, Doris (Tim) Lenart of Geneva, and Donna (Frank) Bilicic of Staford, Ariz.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and distant relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dencil and Betty (Bell) Newhart; his 6 year old daughter Amber Newhart in 1986; three nephews; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Walter and Ardis Greene.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Gateway Church, 2300 Austinburg Rd., Ashtabula, Ohio. Burial will follow in Austin Cemetery, Austinburg, Ohio.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, which is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Gateway Church or to Ducks Unlimited, envelopes will be available at the funeral home and also at the church.

Sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Marcy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gateway Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marcy Funeral Home
208 Liberty Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
(440) 593-4253
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marcy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved