Ronald "Ron" Parker, 84, formerly of Albion, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his residence in Jefferson, Ohio. He was born February 27, 1936, in Albion, a son of the late Clell and Ruth (Thomas) Parker.
Ron graduated from Albion High School in 1954 and he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as a supervisor for Parker White Metal. Ron was a member of the American Legion in Madison, Ohio and the Albion VFW. He was an avid golfer, an award winning bowler, he loved cooking and animals, and he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Parker, three brothers, Virgil Parker, Kenneth Parker, Harold "Paul" Parker, and his beloved dog, Ryley.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Brozak) Parker, ten children, Terry Parker and his wife, Nicole, of Panama City, Fla., Gregory Parker of Albany, Ind., Debbie Steele and her husband, John, of Albion, Darlene Thompson and her husband, Dale, of Erie, Dawn Shannon and her husband, Scott, of Madison, Ohio, Mark Brozak of Madison, Ohio, Jennifer Clark and her fiancé, Paul Sessler, of Perry, Ohio, Matthew Brozak of Jefferson, Ohio, Rebecca Bradbeer and Dave Cook of Madison, Ohio, and Karen Ambrose and her husband, Nate, of Albion, and one brother, Jim Parker of North Kingsville, Ohio. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Parker's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of the Western Reserve, with special recognition to Dee, Heidi and Jodi.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Strict CDC guidelines of limiting the number of people, wearing face coverings and social distancing will be followed. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday at the Albion Cemetery at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made in honor of Ron to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com
