Ronald Stanley Smialek, age 70, of Tampa, Fla. and formerly of Girard, Pa. passed away on February 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with liver/kidney disease.
Born in Erie in 1948, he was preceded in death by his father Stanley and mother Margaret along with his sister-in-law, Christine Walczak.
Ron worked at G.E. of Erie for 11 years and then as an insurance representative in Tampa, Fla., retiring from Quality Plywood as a sales representative. An Army veteran of Vietnam, 6/69-5/70, he was awarded a Bronze Star. He served in the Army Reserve for two years until 1979 as a Sergeant E-6. Ron enjoyed golfing, shooting, and traveling with his wife and family.
Ron is survived by his wife of 37 years, Roberta (Robbie Walczak) Smialek; his sons Ronald Smialek (Beth) of Erie, Pa., and Shawn Smialek of West Virginia; his three grandchildren, Kristen, Logan, and Samantha; his siblings Susan (Barry) Smith of Fairview, Pa., Diane (Frank) Polk of Lake City, Pa., Stanley (Kathy) Smialek of Lake City, Pa., and Gary (Sandy) Smialek of Girard, Pa.; his sibling-in-laws Debbie (Rick) Totman of Tampa, Fla., Lee Kampsen of Odessa, Fla., Gene (Kathy) Walczak of Harborcreek, Pa., Connie Tunney of Odessa, Fla., Pete Walczak of Erie, Pa., and Doug Walczak of East Springfield, Pa.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his Life with family and friends will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Siebenbuerger Club, 2114 French St., from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., followed by a private burial with military honors on June 14, 2019. Please RSVP for the celebration of his life by June 3, 2019 to Gene and Kathy Walczak, at 814-899-8007 or [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tampa Hospice, 11150 N 53rd Temple Terrace, Tampa, FL 33167, or to local Erie Hospices.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St, Erie, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019