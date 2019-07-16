|
|
Ronald Thomas Manning, 57, earned his angel wings at home, on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
He was the husband of Deborah Williams Manning, with whom he shared 30 years of marriage.
Born in Silver Creek, N.Y., he was the son of the late Joseph and Norma Manning.
He attended Silver Creek High School and Edinboro University of PA, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 1987. Following his graduation from EUP, he began working at Edinboro University as Assistant Director of Development Research and Record Management. Ron was always collecting information (everywhere he went) from alumni and updating the records in the database.
He was a lifetime member of Hanover Fish and Game Club, close to where he grew up in New York. He enjoyed roaming the neighborhood in search of any project that may benefit from his supervision. He also enjoyed creating many pieces of furniture from pallet wood through the help and for the benefit of his attendant care helpers who became part of the family. Ron loved his dogs, and his wife immensely. He showed love, respect, and dignity to everyone he came in contact with. He loved to be helpful in any/every way possible. He had a natural ability to teach, explain, and make instructions clear to accomplish everything he wasn't able to do with his own hands.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Williams Manning, brothers Raymond Manning (Kathi), Robert Manning (Janice), Richard Manning (Kelly) and sisters Jean Manning, and Janice Manning, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and many, many others whose lives he touched.
The family would like to extend special thanks to his attendant care team: Jamie Pattullo, Michelle Pizzamenti, and Katie McKinley, as well as the countless others who helped Ron maintain his health, the house, the pets, and all the other things they did over the years that enriched his life.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Wednesday, July 17 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with a funeral service on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Family and friends are invited to a reception at 5594 Pin Oak Drive following the service, as well as a celebration of life to be held at Manning's Fireside Manor, 5377 West Lake Rd., Dunkirk, N.Y., on Saturday July 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 www.donate.lovetotherescue.org" target="_blank">(www.donate.lovetotherescue.org). To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 16, 2019