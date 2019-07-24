|
Ronald Thomas Wettekin, age 75, of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, on August 18, 1943, a son of the late Ronald and Jean Sweinhart Wettekin.
Tom graduated from McDowell High School in 1961 and went on to attend Williamsport Technical School and California State Teachers College, graduating with a Bachelor's degree of Education in Industrial Arts in 1968.
He taught wood shop at Turner Junior High in Warren, Ohio. He retired from teaching and moved to Las Vegas to work in the construction trade. He returned to Erie in 1991 to help his parents run the family business, The Lake Breeze Motel, and continued until the time of his death. Tom was an exceptional carpenter and spent his life building and teaching the trade long after he retired as a teacher. Tom will be greatly missed by everyone who know him.
Tom enjoyed traveling to many places, spending his winters in Florida and Las Vegas, and roasting hot dogs on a fire with family, friends and motel patrons. He was a member of the Sportsman's Athletic Club of Millcreekm where enjoyed many good friends. He was a longtime supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project.
He is survived by his brother Charles Wettekin (Jane) of Erie, four children Richard Wettekin (Paula) of Erie, Troy Wettekin (Jessica) of Erie, Kelly Gebler (Todd) of Sitka, Alaska and Douglas Wettekin of Oldfort, Tenn., and four grandchildren Katlyn and Devon Wettekin of Erie, Hunter Meyette of Erie and Rowen Gebler of Sitka Alaska
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend services there on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Lake Fire Department, 3763 W. Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.
