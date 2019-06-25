|
|
Ronald V. Vanicek, 64, of Girard, Pa., passed away at his home, on the morning of June 24, 2019, after a short and fierce battle with pancreatic and liver cancers. Ron was born on September 28, 1954, the son of the late Vincent and Martha (Jones) Vanicek.
He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Robin, whom he was married to for 31 years. He is also survived by a sister and brothers and their spouses, four sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind his four-legged kids: six golden retrievers and four cats.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second mother, Lois E. (Viard) Vanicek; his paternal grandparents, Jacob and Sophia Vanicek; and his maternal grandparents, Paul and Theresa Jones.
Ron attended Girard High School and Erie County Vo-Tech School, receiving a diploma in tool and die. He worked at Reddog (PHB, Inc.) for twenty-plus years, leaving to pursue his dream of owning his own business. He did custom welding and fabrication in his first business, Ron Vanicek Fabrication & Machine, and would then transition to VAN-FAB Dumpster Rentals, which he sold and retired from after 15 years.
Ron was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494, Edinboro-McKean VFW Post 740 and the Conneaut Moose Club.
Over the years, Ron enjoyed hot cars, archery hunting, cutting and splitting wood (he got his termite genes from his Dad). Spending time in Las Vegas with Robin brought him a lot of joy and, unfortunately, they had to cancel a recent trip due to his illness. Friday night fires listening to old music were also on his favorite list. He also had a huge circle of friends from his days at Reddog and through his dumpster business. Groups of different friends would canoe, travel, four wheel ride, and take road trips, all the while laughing and having a ball. He had a great sense of humor that was there right through his last days. He will be sadly missed by many.
Friends and family may call Tuesday (today), June 25th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417. Funeral services will be held there on Wednesday at 10:00, followed by burial at Francis Cemetery.
Ron was not a flashy person, so casual attire and jeans are very acceptable.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Platea VFD Station 58, 10012 Maple St., Girard, PA 16417.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 25, 2019