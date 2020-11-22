Ronald W. Smith, age 71, of Erie, passed away peacefully. He was born in Erie on June 23, 1949, son of the late John H. and Dora B. Smith.
Ron was a boy scout and graduated from Academy High School. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He then went on to work in construction for over 30 years. Ron was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed long walks, reading medical books and other literature, cooking, and working out at the Downtown YMCA, as he had since he was 12 years old. He will be remembered for his nice smile and great sense of humor. Ron was gentle and kind and was the best big brother you could ever find!
Ron is survived by four brothers, John A. Smith, and Marvin K. Smith both of Erie, Gary A. Smith of Springdale, Md., and Minister Adrian D. Smith (Brookye) of Leesburg, Va.; two sisters, Robin S. Lawrence and Evangelist Gale Y. Jordan both of Erie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a sister, Minister Marcia Ann Smith.
Due to Covid-19, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Services, Inc., 536 West 10th Street.
