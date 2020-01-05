Home

St James Catholic Church
2635 Buffalo Rd
Erie, PA 16510
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
St. James R.C. Church
2635 Buffalo Road
Ronald W. Szymanski Sr.


1938 - 2020
Ronald W. Szymanski Sr. Obituary
Ronald W. Szymanski Sr., age 81, of Erie, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born in Erie on May 2, 1938, son of the late Walter and Victoria Szymanski.

Ronald was a member of St. James R.C. Church. He was employed at Continental Rubber Co. for many years. Ronald was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lila Szymanski; three children, Christine Nichols (Scott Warner), Ronald Szymanski, Jr. (Melinda), and Daniel Szymanski (Catina); 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Ute Szymanski; son-in-law, Raymond Nichols; and one sister, Shirley Davis.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, on Monday at noon. A private interment will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020
