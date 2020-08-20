Ronna J. White, 66, of Erie, Pa. passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. She was born on August 7, 1954 to Ronald Connelly and the late Jean Marie Critchfield.
She married Edward Martin "Marty" White in 1997. He survives.
Ronna retired from the restaurant business after working over 30 years in guest relations and bookkeeping. Over the years, Ronna enjoyed watching her son play high school and college football. She was an avid Steelers fan and liked watching golf. She delighted in the happiness of other's and would often make adjustments and sacrifices in her own life to ensure that others were happy. She was a wonderful wife and mother and will be missed by all.
In addition to her father, Ronna is survived by her husband, Marty, two sons, Mitchell White and Jayson (Allison) White, a granddaughter, Claire White, her father-in-law, Charles (Shirley) White, seven siblings, Terrie (Jeff) Geisel, Chris (Lisa) Connelly, Bruce (Gretchen) Brown, Tim (Carolyn Walsh) Brown, Gregory (Jennifer) Brown, Zane (Donalee) Brown and Mary Margaret Critchfield, a brother-in-law, David (Laura) White, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her stepmother, Jean Connelly and her mother-in-law Charlotte White.
