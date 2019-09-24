Home

Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. - Ashtabula
526 Prospect Road
Ashtabula, OH 44004
(440) 993-7271
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:45 PM
Rosa M. Rodriguez


1925 - 2019
Rosa M. Rodriguez Obituary
Rosa M. Rodriguez, age 94, of Albion, Pa., and former Ashtabula resident was called home to her heavenly father on Friday, September 20, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Marcial Rodriguez and two sons, Edwin & Alvin Rodriguez.

Survivors include her children, Daisy Santiago, Wilfredo Rodriguez, Gabriel (Carmen) Rodriguez, Ana (Jesus) Jimenez, Victor (Marilyn) Rodriguez, Lillian (Jesus) Carbonell, Walter Rodriguez, Robert (Tari) Rodriguez, Madeline (Jose) Mateo & Ivan (Mary) Rodriguez; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Rosa was a faithful Christian and a member of San Juan United Methodist Church in Erie, Pa. She was a very loving and praying mother. Her children were her whole life and she still, at age 94, was the "Queen of the kitchen".

A prayer service will be held Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. at the Ashtabula Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, 526 W. Prospect Rd., Ashtabula with the Rev. Mary Stewart of the San Juan United Methodist Church leading the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00-4:45 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the San Juan United Methodist Church, 1430 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16503.

The Fleming & Billman Funeral Homes and staff are honored to served the Rosa Rodriguez family. Guestbook, obituary, light a candle at fleming-billman.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 24, 2019
