Rosalie M. Chesebrough
1947 - 2020
Rosalie M. Chesebrough, 73, of Erie, passed away Friday November 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Erie, July 12, 1947 a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Tarbell) Stafford

Rosalie cherished time spent with her family. She also loved to play bingo and cards and was a San Francisco 49ers fan.

She was preceded in death by her loving companion Robert J. Emerick; her children, Lisa and Thomas Chesebrough IV; three brothers and two sisters.

Rosalie is survived by her daughters, Wendy R. Clemente (Dennis), Robin E. Chesebrough, Valerie L. Gore (Derrick); a son, James T. Chesebrough; a brother, Roger Stafford; a sister, Elaine Gray; and her aunt, Clare Miller. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. www.lovetotherescue.org" target="_blank">(www.lovetotherescue.org)

To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 23, 2020.
November 22, 2020
I remember we used to be neighbors on East 20 Street. Always pleasant, ladies Wendy, Robin, and Valerie, you have my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences. God bless.
Beatrice Williams
Neighbor
November 22, 2020
Wendy, Valerie and robin so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother your family is in my thoughts and prayers
Stacy Goodwin
Friend
