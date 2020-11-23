Rosalie M. Chesebrough, 73, of Erie, passed away Friday November 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Erie, July 12, 1947 a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Tarbell) Stafford
Rosalie cherished time spent with her family. She also loved to play bingo and cards and was a San Francisco 49ers fan.
She was preceded in death by her loving companion Robert J. Emerick; her children, Lisa and Thomas Chesebrough IV; three brothers and two sisters.
Rosalie is survived by her daughters, Wendy R. Clemente (Dennis), Robin E. Chesebrough, Valerie L. Gore (Derrick); a son, James T. Chesebrough; a brother, Roger Stafford; a sister, Elaine Gray; and her aunt, Clare Miller. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. www.lovetotherescue.org
