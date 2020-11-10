Rosalie Marie McFarland, age 65, of Wesleyville, passed away on November 5, 2020. She was born in Erie, on June 4, 1955, daughter of the late Kenneth and Josephine Kujan Hackett.
Rosalie was employed at the Harborcreek K-Mart for over 40 years and was a social member of the American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571.
Rosalie is survived by one son, Stephen M. Samec (Rebecca); two grandchildren, Kirsten and Jeffrey; two brothers, Ronald Hackett (Debbie) and Roger Hackett (Lorraine); her companion, Bernie Fetzner; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis McFarland; a brother, Robert Hackett; and sister, Sylvia Carrier.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
