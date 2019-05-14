|
Rosanna Irene Grafton Kerner, age 97, formerly of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Sarah Reed Retirement Center, surrounded by her family, where she had resided for the past 11 years.
She was born on February 12, 1922, in Girard, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert C. and Margaret I. Bauer Grafton.
Rosanna graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School.
She worked at Bliley Electric, Erie Dry Goods and Girard Manufacturing. She then sold Stanley Home Products for 50-plus years, earning many prizes and making many new friends.
Rosanna's family was a founding member of Our Lady of Peace Church, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She also belonged to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 515.
Rosanna loved to garden, crochet, quilt and sew, and made many of her own clothes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William J. Kerner and a son who died at birth on May 9, 1951.
She is survived by her daughter, Joanne Haulik (Martin) of Erie and grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith (Paul), Andrea Place of Erie and Michael Kurtzhals of South Carolina. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Alec Pratt and Andrew Smith of Erie.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sarah Reed for the compassionate care she received while there.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Burial will follow in St. John's Girard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sarah Reed Employee Christmas Fund, 227 W. 22nd Street, Erie, PA 16502, or to the Our Lady of Peace Rosary Altar Society.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2019