Rose A. Metrik
1929 - 2020
Loving wife, mother and grandmother

Rose A. Metrik, 80, died June 18, 2020 at Sarah Reed Living Center.

She was born in Marlborough, Mass. on August 30, 1929, the daughter of the late James and Uriana D'Angelo.

She was a 1957 graduate of Marlboro High School, Marlborough, Mass.

Rose worked at St. Luke School, retiring in 2001.

She enjoyed traveling, reading and being with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Metrik, in 2009, and a sister, Marie D'Angelo, in infancy.

She is survived by a daughter, Lisa M. Angiolelli and her husband Nicholas of Erie; a son, Michael V. Metrik and his wife Christine of Altoona, Pa.; granddaughters, Zoe Angiolelli of Erie and Emily and Lauren Metrik of Altoona, Pa.; two brothers, Ralph D'Angelo of Marlborough, Mass. and George D'Angelo and his wife Judy of Hudson, Mass.; and a sister, Maryanne Bratchell and her husband William of Punta Gorda, Fla.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services are private and under the care of the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Saint Benedict, 6101 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.

To send condolences visit www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
