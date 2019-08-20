|
|
Rose Ann (Chalupczynski) Bargielski, 75, of Erie, passed away August 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Home East after a lengthy illness. She was born in Erie on April 1, 1944 to the late Stanley and Anna Majewski Chalupczynski.
Rose Ann retired from the Gertrude A. Barber Center where she took care of the infant room. She was also involved in volunteer work with the Barber Center her whole life.
Rose Ann is survived by her daughter Jamie Barr and her spouse Greta Langpap of Duluth, Ga., her son Michael Bargielski of Erie, granddaughter Adela Langpap of Duluth, Ga., and brothers Vincent Chalupczynski and Edward Chalupczynski of Erie.
Services and burial in Calvary Cemetery were private.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association 2115 W. 38th St, Erie, PA 16508. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 east 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2019