Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Bargielski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Ann (Chalupczynski) Bargielski


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Ann (Chalupczynski) Bargielski Obituary
Rose Ann (Chalupczynski) Bargielski, 75, of Erie, passed away August 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Home East after a lengthy illness. She was born in Erie on April 1, 1944 to the late Stanley and Anna Majewski Chalupczynski.

Rose Ann retired from the Gertrude A. Barber Center where she took care of the infant room. She was also involved in volunteer work with the Barber Center her whole life.

Rose Ann is survived by her daughter Jamie Barr and her spouse Greta Langpap of Duluth, Ga., her son Michael Bargielski of Erie, granddaughter Adela Langpap of Duluth, Ga., and brothers Vincent Chalupczynski and Edward Chalupczynski of Erie.

Services and burial in Calvary Cemetery were private.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association 2115 W. 38th St, Erie, PA 16508. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 east 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now