Rose Ann (Zymm) Zmyslinski, age 86, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital. She was born in Erie, November 21, 1933, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Bross) Wier.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Norman R. (Zymm) Zmyslinski, Sr. preceded her in death.
Rose Ann is survived by her daughter, Nancy Henry, her son, Norm (Zymm) Zmyslinski, Jr., and grandchildren, Megan and Jonathan Henry. She is also survived by her four sisters, Eleanor Bird, Carol Robinson, Debra Seigworth, Mary Braham and her husband, Bill; brother, Peter Wier and his wife, Mary as well as several nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no calling hours.
At her request, there will be no calling hours.
