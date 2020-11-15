1/1
Rose Ann (Zymm) Zmyslinski
1933 - 2020
Rose Ann (Zymm) Zmyslinski, age 86, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital. She was born in Erie, November 21, 1933, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Bross) Wier.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Norman R. (Zymm) Zmyslinski, Sr. preceded her in death.

Rose Ann is survived by her daughter, Nancy Henry, her son, Norm (Zymm) Zmyslinski, Jr., and grandchildren, Megan and Jonathan Henry. She is also survived by her four sisters, Eleanor Bird, Carol Robinson, Debra Seigworth, Mary Braham and her husband, Bill; brother, Peter Wier and his wife, Mary as well as several nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be no calling hours.

Condolences and memorials to the Rose Ann and Norman (Zymm) Zmylinski Trust Fund may be sent to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc. West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506 or at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
