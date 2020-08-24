1/1
Rose C. Dean Ryan
Union City, Pa.

Rose C. Dean Ryan, 87, of Bridgeville, Pa., and formerly of Union City, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Bridgeville Rehab-Care Center.

She was born in Erie, on April 3, 1933, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Dunbar Dean.

Rose married Donald E. Ryan on May 16, 1953, at St. Teresa's Church in Union City.

He preceded her in death on August 23, 1991 after 38 years of marriage.

She was the tax collector for the Borough of Union City and for Union Township for many years, retiring in the late 1990s. She also assisted her husband at his insurance agency. She was a member of the Union City Senior Center where she attended often. Rose was a very outgoing people person. She loved to mingle with people and engage them in conversation.

Rose is survived by four children, Debra C. Lowery and her husband Clinton or Coraopolis, Pa., Daniel J. Ryan and his wife Kelley of Kenasaw, Ga., Kelly A. Hipsley of Royal Oak, Mass. and Jacquelane K. Niermier and her husband William of Williamsburg, Va. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Jack Ryan.

Friends may call at the St. Teresa's Church, 9 Third Ave., Union City, on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial there at 11:00 a.m. with Father F. Thomas Suppa officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Teresa's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in to the Jack Ryan Charitable Fund, c/o the Pittsburgh Foundation, Five PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to St. Teresa's Restoration Fund, 9 Third Ave., Union City, PA 16438.

The C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City, Pa., is handling local arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Warthman Funeral Home
69 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3811
