Rose E. (Ball) Fallon, age 74, of Millcreek, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was and always will be a great mother, grandmother and friend.
Born in Cranesville, Pa., on February 26, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Chorney) Ball.
She had a special fondness for her grandmother on her father's side. Once, her daughter took her to her grandparents' house and it was in disrepair, but she showed her where she was happy. Her favorite thing she wanted her to photograph was the hand pump water well.
She loved to make crafts and was very creative. She loved house plants and growing flowers. She loved the fragrance of the flowers. She also went to many garage sales and shopping; it was like a treasure hunt to her never knowing what she could find that would surprise her. She often would find items and put them away for family members for birthdays or Christmas. She also loved her dogs, "Molly" and "Cookie." These were best friends who stayed by her side always. She was a good person who cared about others.
During this Coronavirus pandemic, we had the opportunity to spend time with her at home and not in a nursing home or hospital, where people were limited on social distancing. Steve Maksimuk, former son-in-law, allowed her to pass away in his house so she could spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Shannon Denise (Fallon) and her brother, David Ball.
She is survived by three children, Darcy McClimans, husband Guy, and Shawn Fallon, wife Jeani, all of Erie, and Deneen Scheuer, of McKean; seven grandchildren, Adam and Michael Maksimuk, Zane and Zack Fallon and Kayla Estes, and Destiny Lundell and Peyton Scheuer; and a great-granddaughter, Delaynee Lundell.
Per state guidelines during the pandemic, services were private. Burial was in Mount of Olives Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street assisted with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.