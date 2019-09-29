|
|
Rose K. Watral Banaszek, 93, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Edinboro, on October 8, 1925, a daughter of the late Michael Watral, Sr. and Anna Lesko Watral.
Rose graduated from Albion High School. She worked at GE for a time and then worked at National Fuel for 20 years before retiring in 1994. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and the Lawrence Park Golf Club, and enjoyed volunteering at the St. Paul's Dental Clinic.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, George, and Steve Watral; and three sisters, Ann Anderson, Mildred Gessler, and Mary Rawa.
Survivors include one son, Jim Banaszek and his wife, Jean, of Erie; one daughter, Karen Armour and her husband, Bob, of Erie; two grandchildren, Brian and Kevin Banaszek; one sister, Helen Orlemanski of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Paul's Neighborhood Free Clinic, 1608 Walnut St., Erie, PA 16502 or to the Humane Society of NWPA, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 500 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
