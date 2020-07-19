Rose M. Skibinski D'Onofrio, 82, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Manchester Commons.
She was born in Erie, on October 9, 1937, a daughter of the late George H. Skibinski Sr. and Marie M. Fleming Skibinski.
Rose graduated from McDowell High School in 1955. She worked for Erie Forge Credit Union for 27 years, retiring in 2000. She was a past member of Blessed Sacrament Church and the American Legion Auxiliary #773. Rose served on McDowell's 1955 Class Reunion Committee. She enjoyed reading, word puzzles, and collecting birds and owls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond D'Onofrio; her grandson, Timothy John Wasiela; and her two brothers, Robert F. and George H. Skibinski.
Survivors include her three daughters, Rae Ann Wasiela and her husband, Timothy, Mary J. D'Onofrio and her significant other, Daniel Ward, and Christine D'Onofrio, all of Erie; her sister, Evelyn Coon; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities - RMHC of Erie, Inc. PO Box 9248 - Erie, PA 16505
