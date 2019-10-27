|
Rose M. Nagy Larsen, age 83, of Millcreek Township, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Fairview Manor. A lifelong Erie resident, she was born there on February 29, 1936, a daughter of the late Julius M. and Mary E. (Yonko) Nagy.
Rose was employed at GC Murphy Co. and retired from Hammermill Paper Co. after 35 years of service. She enjoyed bowling, knitting and her dog Daisy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, William R. Larsen in 2015; two brothers, Julius M. Nagy Jr. and Robert Nagy; and two sisters, Betty Weber and Carol Gorney.
She is survived by one sister-in-law, Patty Nagy; two nieces and goddaughters, Debbie and Robin; and several other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, especially Danielle and Nurse Susan for all their care and support.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family with inurnment in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019