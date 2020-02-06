|
Rose M. (Pingitore) Pasqualicchio, 94, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Saint Mary's Asbury Ridge. Born in Carbondale, Pa., on August 11, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Dominick and Mariangela (Astorino) Pingitore.
A graduate of Strong Vincent High School, Class of 1944, she worked in retail at the Boston Store. After her marriage to Edward Pasqualicchio, on June 7, 1947, she dedicated her life to her husband and raising her children. Rose supported and worked with him in establishing his pharmacy, Edward's Drug Store.
She volunteered with the Erie County Pharmaceutical Association Women's Guild, at Blessed Sacrament Church, St. Vincent Hospital Women's Auxiliary and Dr. Gertrude Barber Center.
Rose was a beautiful lady, an amazing cook, and devoted wife who loved and adored her husband, in addition to loving and being so very proud of her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, and husband, Edward, who died in 2010, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Pingitore.
Survivors include her children: Dr. Gary Pasqualicchio, wife Mary, of Erie, Marlene Fochtman, husband Fred, of Pittsburgh, and Mary Beth Pasqualicchio, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren: Gary and Patrick Pasqualicchio, Edward and Angela Fochtman; and a sister, Carmella Ruffa.
The family would like to thank the administration, doctors, nurses, aides and staff at Saint Mary's Asbury Ridge for all their love and care.
Friends may call on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, and may attend a service there on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m., at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 West 6th Street. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Saint Mary's Asbury Ridge, 4855 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2020