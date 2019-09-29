|
|
Rose M. (Szparaga) Ragen, 90, of Erie, passed away at her home, on Thursday, September 27, 2019. She was born in Erie, Pa., on January 27, 1929, daughter of the late Joseph and Hedwig (Wiercinski) Szparaga.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven sisters, Dorothy Calabrese, Marion Dombrowski, Esther Stuczynski, Teresa Sheridan, Rita Batkiewicz, Joan Donikowski, Gertrude Szparaga and two brothers, Francis and Joseph Szparaga.
Rose graduated from East High School in 1947. She was employed at G.E. for 11 years. She enjoyed working on her class reunions, cooking, baking, crocheting, cleaning, drinking Manhattens , attending family picnics, attending church and spending time with her family.
Rose is survived by her husband of 69 years, Thomas W. Ragen, one daughter, Heather Ragen, one grandson, Nicholas Ragen (Chantel Clarke), three great-grandchildren, Maddox Ragen and Caleb and Jaden Shick and one brother, Richard Szparaga (Maxine), all of Erie.
Relatives and friends may call at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 8:00 p.m. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu if flowers, memorials may be made to the Booker T. Washington Center, 1720 Holland Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019