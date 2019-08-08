|
Rose Marie (Veltri) Bordonaro passed peacefully at the Woodlands at Springhill on August 7, 2019. She was born in Erie on September 22, 1931, daughter of the late Dominic and Jenny (Marinelli) Veltri.
Rose graduated from Strong Vincent High School where she was as proud Strong Vincent Cheerleader and met the love of her life, Edward F. Bordonaro. She and Ed married in 1951 and raised four children. Rose and Ed dedicated their lives to their children and grandchildren. They set the most perfect example of how to be a family, a parent and a grandparent. For this we will be forever grateful.
Rose attended Erie Business School and after raising her family was employed by the Pennsylvania Social Service Union as an administrative assistant. She was active in the Erie County Democratic Party for much of her life and served as a committee woman for Millcreek Township's 18th District. She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and volunteered with her sister at the soup kitchen.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband Ed and daughter Vinni in 1997 and her beloved sister and best friend, Vinnie (Veltri) Dowling.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Hargest and husband Tom of Erie, Laura Bordonaro and her husband Dan Waddell of Edinboro, a son Richard E. Bordonaro and his wife Bobbie of Erie; three grandchildren, Megan Hargest, Jessica Sesler and her husband Michael and Ricky Bordonaro, and great granddaughter Adalynn Sesler. She is also survived by one brother, Michael Veltri and wife Patricia, a brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Dowling and his wife Sheila and many nieces and nephews.
Rose's family would like to thank the staff at the Woodlands for their professional and loving care they have given to our Mother.
Family and extended family are invited to visit on Saturday August 10th, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of a service at 9 a.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Blvd. A funeral mass will follow at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 1607 Walnut Street. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul's Food Pantry, 1607 Walnut Street, Erie , PA 16502. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
