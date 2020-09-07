Rose Marie (Nanni) Gallagher, age 92, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital with her family at her side. Born in Erie on August 15, 1928 a daughter of the late Panfilio and Antoinette (Terella) Nanni.
Rose Marie graduated from Academy High School in 1947. She attended several evening continuing education classes at Villa Maria college. She worked for MacDonald, Illig, Jones and Britton as an Administrative Legal Assistant for 23 years retiring in 1994. She later worked for Talbots in sales for 6 years. Her life was full of many activities, including baking and cooking, working out, crafting, reading and attending luncheons with her many friends. As everyone would agree, her famed Italian cooking will be one of her greatest legacies, but even greater joy was being with her loving daughters and grandchildren.
She was a member of Our Lady of Peace church and attended masses at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Leo Gallagher who passed February 13, 2020, a son Mark Joseph Gallagher in 2007 and her siblings Alfred, Arthur and Eugene Nanni and Irene Mello whom she missed and loved so much.
Survivors include her three daughters, Carolyn Patama (Dan), Colleen Bloomstine (John) and Lori Vitale (Rick) all of Erie; 10 grandchildren, Matthew (Kayla) and Julianne Patama, William, Joseph, fiancée Jill Blaczyk, Elise, Jack and Peter Bloomstine, Kaitlyn, Natalie, fiancé Dan DiBacco and Nicholas Vitale; and several nieces and nephews. Two special nieces, Kathy Rutkowski (Marty) and Cynthia Dean (Pat), were a great part of her life. They were constant in her love and caring.
No calling hours will be observed. Family and friends are invited to a funeral mass on Wednesday September 9th at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Free Clinic, 1608 Walnut Street, Erie PA 16502 or the charity of one's choice
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.