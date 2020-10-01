On September 29, 2020, a Rose has entered the garden of Heaven. Rose Marie LaRiccia McLaughlin, 87, was born on March 27, 1933, a daughter of the late Anthony and Carmella Alfieri LaRiccia.
Rose's love for children led her to operate the "At Home Day Care Center" for many years. She was greatly loved by many children and their families.
Rose will be remembered for her love of cooking, baking, and her open house Thursday night pasta dinners.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David (2010), her daughter, Mary Rose Scarpitti (2014), and her son, Joseph McLaughlin Sr. (2009). She was also preceded in death by her sisters Marian DeCarolis, Micki DiNunzio, Josie Yakoweloff, Connie D'Agostino, Antoinette Broncasno and Dorothy Voto and two brothers, Leonard (Junior) LaRicci and Joseph LaRiccia.
Left to grieve the loss of "The Best Ma" ever are her two daughters, Patricia Bennett (David) and Shirley Oehler (Joseph) and three sons, Paul, Michael (Sue), and Steven McLaughlin. Rose also shared her dementia journey with her "special baby" Josie, whom we all lovingly embraced. Rose was Gram or Grammie Rose to 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
A thank you goes to a special sister-in-law, Phyllis McCaslin (Arlen) for all the love and support towards our Mother.
The family would like to thank her LECOM caregivers. A special heartfelt thank you goes to Nurse Tasha and all the VNA Team.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry St., on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a service there on Friday at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Francis Xavier Church, 8880 Main St., McKean, Pa., at noon. Burial will in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Fund, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Her children will hold our special memories and her unconditional love for them in their hearts forever. 'Til we hug again…"Love you Ma…"
