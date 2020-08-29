Rose Marie Palombi, age 88, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on May 5, 1932, daughter of the late Mario and Mary Palombi.
Rose worked at GE transportation for 37 years, retiring in 1988. She was an avid bowler in her younger years, bowling in many leagues at Perry Plaza and Eastway Lanes. She was elected to the Northwestern Pennsylvania USBC Hall of Fame in 2010, was a Charter Member of the PA Women's 500 Club, former Director of the Erie Women's Bowling Association, and volunteered at various local and regional bowling tournaments. Rose also worked the polls during elections for many years, was a past volunteer at EmergyCare, and was an active member of R.A.G.E., Retirees Association of General Electric.
Rose loved the "single life," it gave her the opportunity to travel, the trips she talked about the most were her adventures to Italy and Ireland. She had a love of baseball and was a lifetime Erie SeaWolves and Cleveland Indians fan. Also, a Cleveland Browns fan, she always said she did not care if they ever won, she would always be a fan. She enjoyed shopping, collecting angels, knitting, crocheting and putting together floral arrangements that she would give away to friends and family. She also continued to enjoy the company of her classmates (Academy Class of '51) at monthly luncheons.
As much as she loved her work, travel, volunteering, and hobbies, her greatest passion was her family, and being a twin, which always brought her joy.
Rose is survived by her two brothers, Ron Palombi Sr. (Linda) and Eugene Palombi; and her sister, Grace Watson, all of Erie. She was Aunt Rose to so many, and will be missed by nephews and nieces, Dale, Ron Jr.(Godson), Venessa, Greg, Gary, Patti, George, Gina, Mary, Michael (Godson) and Eugene, Jr.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Catrina, Michael, Emelia, Johnny, Amanda, Tyler, Morgan, Joshua, Jordan, Zachary, Abigail, Madison, Megan, Jacob, Joseph, Sophia and Lilly; and great-great-nieces, Mackenzie, Angelena, Adrionna, Aleia, Isabelle, Bailey, Mia, Thea and Bella.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Gregory Palombi; her twin sister, Theresa Palombi; brother-in-law, Bud Watson; and sister-in-law, Pattie Palombi; as well as two nieces, Lisa Palombi Woodruff and Melissa Watson.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Sunday, August 30th from 3 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Monday, August 31 at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary R.C. Church at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Reverend John B. Jacquel. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary R.C. Church, 2701 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
