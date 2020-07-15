1/1
Rose Mary Dance Wheaton
1943 - 2020
Rose Mary Dance Wheaton, age 77, of Erie, passed away on July 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, to Earnest and Vera Dance Sr., on June 19, 1943.

Rose graduated from East High School before becoming a teacher's assistant for the Erie school district, and having a 34 year career with General Electric. She is a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, a member of the Eastern Star, and the Poinsettias Bowling League.

Rose is survived by her husband, Chester Wheaton, and son, Robert Tolbert (Christine). She is further survived by her brother, Gary Lawrence Dance, sisters, Beverly Dance and Sandra Sharp, and two grandchildren, Brandon Robert Tolbert and Mackenzie Faren Tolbert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest Dance Sr. and Vera Collins Dance, her brothers, Theodore and Earnest Dance, and her sister Ernestine Dance. She was further preceded in death by Levern Simmons, Virginia Dance, and Bertha Dance.

Friends are invited to call on the family on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 E. 5th St., Erie, PA 16507. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.

Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
