Rose Mary (Hess) Koziorowski, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home. She was born in Erie, on June 3, 1926, the daughter of the late Cyril and Agnes (Weber) Hess.
Rose Mary had worked as a registered nurse for the Erie School District for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Koziorowski in 2011, her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Jo Justka and Jack Justka and her brother, Norman Hess.
Survivors include her son, Mark Koziorowski and his wife Sandy of Erie, her daughter, Karen Klapthor and her husband Tom of Waterford, nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., on Monday from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Services will be held there on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m., followed by the funeral mass at St. James Church at 10:30 a.m. Private burial will be at Trinity Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 560 East 3rd St. Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 8, 2019