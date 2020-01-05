|
Rose S. Gennuso, our beautiful Rose, age 102, of Millcreek, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born in Vallelunga, Pratameno, Italy, on August 19, 1917, daughter of the late John and Marian Fiorella Bonasera.
She was a member of Mt. Calvary and St. Jude Roman Catholic Church.
She was one of the founding members of Mt. Calvary Church, an altar aide and also substituted for the nuns for summer religious classes.
She belonged to the Mt. Calvary Seniors Group, Asbury Community Senior Citizens, Erie Center on Health and Aging, also the Birthday Girls Club, and St. Jude's Over 50 Club.
She enjoyed gardening, being a homemaker, and loved dancing with her late husband George.
The matriarch of our family left us with memories of love, laughter, and great Italian food and heritage. We will miss you dearly for you truly were our beautiful Rose. We know you are in heaven dancing again with Daddy. Thank you Mom – you were the very best.
She was preceded in death in 1999 by her husband of 59 years, George Gennuso; two sisters, Laura McDonough and Frances Kucmierz; and four brothers, Thomas, Jack, Michael, and Vincent Bonasera.
She is survived by a son, John Gennuso and his wife Pamela; two daughters, Diana Meanor and her husband Donald, and Karen Geary and her husband Michael; and one sister, the only remaining child of eight siblings, Joanna Brown of Dunkirk, NY. Rose is further survived by grandchildren, John Gennuso, Tom Moyak and wife Gayle, David Moyak and wife Remle, Mark Gennuso and wife Keegen, Joe Gennuso and wife Emily, Lorin Owens and husband Trever, Katlyn Baker and husband Terry, and Mike Geary; along with 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, at Powell Avenue, on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 2801 West 6th Street, at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Rose's memory to Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French St., Erie, PA 16501.
