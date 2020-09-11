1/1
Rose Schneider
1949 - 2020
Rose Schneider, 70, passed away August 31, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Central Church Sioux Falls, S.D.

Grateful for having shared her life with her was her husband Bud for 28 years. Rose loved her Lord and serving Him, was a great American patriot, Steeler and Alabama Roll Tide fan, all of her family and friends.

She will be greatly missed, her laughter, her smiling face and her go get it done personality.

Rose's funeral will be live-streamed on YouTube. The link to watch the service is: https://youtu.be/In6mjipaPDw.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Central Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Prayers for Rose and Al at this time. Sorry for your loss. May God hold you in the palm of his hand until you can meet again.
Diane Gildemaster
September 10, 2020
Very sorry for your families loss my friend. Condolences, love and prayers from my family to yours.
Matt Starr
Friend
September 8, 2020
Bud and family - We grieve along with you at the loss of Rose. She was such a wonderful lady whose love for the Lord shown through all she said and did. You will continue to be in our prayers.
Dan and Joannie Holdhusen
Friend
September 6, 2020
Rose was like a sister to me. I will miss her as long as I live. As the miles have separated us for several years, I now feel she is always with me.
Lucy Nesbitt
Friend
September 6, 2020
Rose was a caring very nice person and had a beautiful smile!
Norm @Faye Braak
Friend
September 5, 2020
I'm thinking of you Al and wishing Rose had had more time. More time to be on that motorcycle zooming around the country with you or just camping in the trees out back of your house. My blessings to you and your family.
Kristen Albers
Coworker
September 5, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kristen Albers
September 5, 2020
God watch over the family & friends of Rose during this time. They are in our hearts and prayers, God Bless.
Lynn & Todd Nyhus
Coworker
September 5, 2020
Loving sister that will be truly missed. Your Middle Sister Linda
linda Whaley
Sister
September 3, 2020
Rose was such a special, loving person. When my father was near end of life, she moved mountains to get him into a hospice and stayed with us while we walked through this time. She was an amazing friend to my grandma and grandpa as well. She also walked ya through my grandmas end of life. I always said she was an “angel” to our family. She also helped support my grandfather through transition after my grandma passed. Her heart was always to help get them whatever she needed. She was patient and gracious. I am so honored to have known Rose. Now, she truly is an Angel and dancing in the gold streets of heaven, and I suspect talking with my grandma. We are praying for you Bud, during this time. Blessings
Ben Rall
Friend
