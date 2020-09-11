Rose was such a special, loving person. When my father was near end of life, she moved mountains to get him into a hospice and stayed with us while we walked through this time. She was an amazing friend to my grandma and grandpa as well. She also walked ya through my grandmas end of life. I always said she was an “angel” to our family. She also helped support my grandfather through transition after my grandma passed. Her heart was always to help get them whatever she needed. She was patient and gracious. I am so honored to have known Rose. Now, she truly is an Angel and dancing in the gold streets of heaven, and I suspect talking with my grandma. We are praying for you Bud, during this time. Blessings

Ben Rall

Friend