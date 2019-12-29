|
Roseann (Antunes) Hammer, 70, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
She was born on March 15, 1949 in Erie, the daughter of the late Arnold and Elizabeth (Kasarda) Antunes.
Roseann was a lifelong resident of Erie and a graduate of Strong Vincent High School, class of 1968. She was employed at St.Vincent Hospital for 40 years, primarily working as a Unit Secretary on the Cardiac Care floor. Roseann enjoyed crocheting, her pet dogs, and getting decorating tips from HGTV. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gene L. Hammer; one daughter, Denise Acton (Christopher) of Penfield, N.Y., and three grandchildren; Ava Soudan, Alexa Soudan and Adam Acton, all of Penfield, N.Y.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard on Monday, December 30th from 4:00 until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Msgr. Daniel Magraw officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr. Ste 15, Erie, PA 16505.
