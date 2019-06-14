|
|
Rosemarie Louise "Tootsie" Whipple Tufts, 84, of Erie, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, of natural causes, at the PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home.
Rosemarie was born in Erie, on August 16, 1934, daughter of the late Albert and Philomena Dick Whipple.
She graduated from Academy High School.
Rosemarie was married to Arthur Tufts on August 24, 1964; they were married 47 years until Arthur's death in 2011.
She is survived by two sons, Brian (Emily) of Erie and Daniel (Robin) of Millcreek, six grandchildren, Skyye, Sierra, Jacob, Rachel, Blake and Jarryd, three great-grandchildren, Dathan, Ryen, and Oryn, a sister, Audrey Meyer (Richard) a brother, Raymond Whipple (Betty), and many other family and friends.
Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., on Saturday from 4 p.m. until the time of services there at 7 p.m. Rev. John Jacquel will officiate.
Private interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 14, 2019