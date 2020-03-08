|
|
Rosemarie (Terlitsky) Williams, age 78, passed away peacefully, on February 27, 2020, in Port Orange, Fla. She was born in Far Rockaway, N.Y., on June 28, 1941, to Stanley Terlitsky and Alice (Paulic) Terlitsky-Banghart-Roland.
She had two brothers, Stanley and Ralph and a sister, Cecilia. Rosemarie's stepmother, Dorothy played an important role in raising her, as well as giving her additional siblings: Carolyn, Tom, Darlene, Veronica, Greg and Walter.
After graduating from McDowell High School and Erie Business Center, she married Robert Jon Williams and had two daughters: Tonya (Williams) Neimeic and Tica Williams. Rosmarie was blessed with four grandchildren: Jesse, Denara, Delisa and Phoenix, as well as two great-grandchildren: Rayden and Serenitee.
Rosemarie was a loving mother and homemaker. She helped run the family businesses, the Lighthouse Tavern and Williams Apartments, and later worked as a jewelry consultant. Rosemarie always made time for crafting, from crocheting to woodworking.
We're left with our loving memories of her and she will always be in our hearts.
Rosemarie's wishes were to be cremated. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020