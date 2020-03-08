Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Peter's Cathedral
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Cathedral

Rosemary (McCabe) Kaveney


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary (McCabe) Kaveney Obituary
Rosemary (McCabe) Kaveney, 87, of Erie, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Westlake Woods Assisted Living.

She was born on June 26, 1932, in Meadville, daughter of the late John M. and Rosemary (Brugger) McCabe.

Rosemary was a graduate of Mercyhurst College. She was employed as an Elementary School Teacher for the Erie School District, where she retired. Following her retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher at Our Lady's Christian School. Rosemary was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking and time at Presque Isle. Rosemary was an avid golfer as a member of a Tuesday night League at Lake Pleasant Golf Course for many years. She enjoyed volunteering her time at the Sister Gus' kid's café. Most importantly, Rosemary's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Kaveney; sisters, Cynthia Hartley and Suzanne Smith; brother, John M. McCabe; and granddaughter, Brianna Dolansky.

She is survived by nine children, JoAnne Samsel (Michael) of Fairview, Tom Kaveney (Lisa) of Millcreek, Jeff Kaveney (Lori), both of Millcreek, Brian Kaveney (Sarah) of Fairview, William Kaveney of Apex, N.C., Michael Kaveney and Mary Cathleen Dolansky (Joe), both of Erie, Suzanne Iacobucci (Rick) of Millcreek and Jim Kaveney (Lisa) of Amherst, N.H.; sisters, Mary Clark of Lake City and Sister Joan McCabe, RSM of Erie; 27 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Peter's Cathedral at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Center for Women, 1039 East 10th Street, or to Sister Gus' Kids Café, 310 East 10th Street.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Westlake Woods for their exceptional care and compassion. In addition, special thanks goes to Susan and the entire team from UPMC Family Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -