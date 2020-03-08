|
|
Rosemary (McCabe) Kaveney, 87, of Erie, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Westlake Woods Assisted Living.
She was born on June 26, 1932, in Meadville, daughter of the late John M. and Rosemary (Brugger) McCabe.
Rosemary was a graduate of Mercyhurst College. She was employed as an Elementary School Teacher for the Erie School District, where she retired. Following her retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher at Our Lady's Christian School. Rosemary was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking and time at Presque Isle. Rosemary was an avid golfer as a member of a Tuesday night League at Lake Pleasant Golf Course for many years. She enjoyed volunteering her time at the Sister Gus' kid's café. Most importantly, Rosemary's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Kaveney; sisters, Cynthia Hartley and Suzanne Smith; brother, John M. McCabe; and granddaughter, Brianna Dolansky.
She is survived by nine children, JoAnne Samsel (Michael) of Fairview, Tom Kaveney (Lisa) of Millcreek, Jeff Kaveney (Lori), both of Millcreek, Brian Kaveney (Sarah) of Fairview, William Kaveney of Apex, N.C., Michael Kaveney and Mary Cathleen Dolansky (Joe), both of Erie, Suzanne Iacobucci (Rick) of Millcreek and Jim Kaveney (Lisa) of Amherst, N.H.; sisters, Mary Clark of Lake City and Sister Joan McCabe, RSM of Erie; 27 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Peter's Cathedral at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Center for Women, 1039 East 10th Street, or to Sister Gus' Kids Café, 310 East 10th Street.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Westlake Woods for their exceptional care and compassion. In addition, special thanks goes to Susan and the entire team from UPMC Family Hospice.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020